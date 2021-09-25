Football
Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa: Late Fernandes penalty failure sees Solskjaer's side beaten

By
Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo
A difficult day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought injuries to two key defenders and defeat for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

London, September 25: Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time penalty miss capped an awful day for Manchester United as they deservedly lost 0-1 at home to Aston Villa.

A point would have taken United top of the Premier League, with Chelsea losing to Manchester City on Saturday, but they could have no complaints about the outcome at Old Trafford despite a dramatic finish.

Kortney Hause looked to have gone from hero to zero when he followed a headed goal at one end with a handball at the other.

1
2210328

But Fernandes, taking the spot-kick ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, blazed over the crossbar to condemn United – who lost Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to injury – to a first league defeat of the campaign.

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 19:00 [IST]
