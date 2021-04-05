Football
Manchester United 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Greenwood completes Red Devils comeback

By Peter Thompson
Rashford
Manchester United came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion after Danny Welbeck opened the scoring against his former club.

London, April 5: Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were on target as Manchester United came from behind to beat relegation-threatened Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League.

Danny Welbeck returned to haunt United with a deserved opening goal for the Seagulls in the first half at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Second-placed United raised their game after the break, though, and the fit-again Rashford marked his return with a well taken equaliser.

1
2128582

Greenwood, also passed fit after recovering from an injury, headed home the winner seven minutes from time to stun the Seagulls in the absence of Anthony Martial, who could be out for the season with a knee problem.

Victory for the Red Devils strengthened their grip on second place, 14 point behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, while Brighton are six points above the drop zone.

Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 2:00 [IST]
