Manchester United block Lyon’s Victor Lindelof approach

London, July 31: Manchester United have blocked an approach for defender Victor Lindelof from Ligue 1 side Lyon after manager Jose Mourinho told the club not to sell the defender.
United are reportedly in line to sign a new centre-back this campaign. The Red Devils have been linked with a multi-million euro move for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Belgian star Toby Alderweireld.
But the team already have five centre-backs in the squad with the likes of Phil Jones, Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo, which means they might have to offload some of them to create a place for a new centre-back.
Recent reports in England have suggested that Argentine defender Rojo might be sold to make room for a new defender. But other reports suggest Ligue 1 giants Lyon too have proposed a move for Swedish defender Lindelof.
The 24-year-old arrived at United from Benfica for £31 million only last summer. However, he has struggled to secure a regular place during his first term at Old Trafford.
He started just 13 games in the Premier League last term and was behind Bailly, Smalling and Jones in Mourinho’s pecking order and the French side reportedly want to use this justification to acquire him.
However, reportedly after knowing the approach, the Portuguese boss has quickly rejected the proposal and has now told the club hierarchy not to even think about the idea of selling him.
Mourinho believes the Swedish defender has a great future at Old Trafford and despite his low-key performance last term, Mourinho is now ready to hand him another season to flourish.
Lindelof proved his worth at the World Cup recently where he guided his team to a quarterfinal finish. The 24-year-old, along with veteran defensive partner Andreas Granqvist, provided a solid defensive display all along the tournament and caught the eye of many.
The former Benfica player is currently on holiday after the FIFA World Cup. But he's expected to report to Carrington later this week.
The player will not fly out to the US for the remaining pre-season matches. He will instead develop match fitness in the club as per Mourinho's instruction.