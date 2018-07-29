Wolves closing in on a shocking deal to sign £30m-rated Manchester United defender

London, July 29: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is attracting interest from Premier League new boys Wolves. According to reports, the Old Trafford side is ready to let go their Argentine defender to pave way for a new name apparently Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweireld.
United currently have five senior defenders in their ranks with Bailey, Smalling, Jones, Lindelof and Rojo but the Argentine is the last name in the pecking order.
With United almost certain to plunge into the market for a new first-team centre-back, it's guaranteed that the Argentine World Cupper will drop further in the ranks.
Hence, to not increase the deadwood's wage bill further, the United hierarchy has apparently decided to cut down ties with Rojo and rather invest on a new signing.
The idea of his transfer also gained pace further when it emerged that he has been removed from the club’s marketing campaigns.
United have, apparently, transfer listed him with a £30m price tag and according to reports, Wolves' boss Nuno Espirito Santo is ready to sanction the price for the defender to bolster his defence.
Wolves have splashed the cash this summer ahead of their first season back in the Premier League and seem to be firmly serious to make a huge response with their return.
The 2017-18 Championship winners produced a huge buzz during this summer window, after snapping up some top names, including goalkeeper Rui Patricio and midfielder Joao Moutinho, among many others.
Should they also snap up the 28-year-old, the team could be well settled for a top 10 finish in the league. The Argentinian international has endured an injury-ridden career at England but has often shown that he is capable of playing at the top level.
Given his experience, the 28-year-old will surely be a good signing for the Wanderers in the summer transfer window.
Rojo played for Argentina in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup and enjoyed a decent spell where he helped his team to edge past the group stage by scoring a decisive winner against Nigeria.
The defender, following the tournament, went for a holiday when United boarded the flight to the US. However, the defender has now returned to Carrington instead of joining the club’s US tour.
It was understood that the Argentine reported at Carrington to heal an injury he sustained during the World Cup but it looks like now the defender has to spend more time there to hold talks over his future amid interests from Wolves and other Premier League clubs.
Rojo has played just 107 of a possible 223 games for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon for £16m four years ago and won one FA Cup, One League and Europa league winners medal with them.