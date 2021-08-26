Football
Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool get Premier League opposition in EFL Cup

By Ben Spratt

London, August 26: Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham will all face fellow Premier League sides in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Those top sides in European action will enter the competition in the next stage, including holders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men will face Wycombe Wanderers at home, but several of their top-flight title rivals have more testing tasks on paper.

Neighbours United will host West Ham, while Chelsea welcome Aston Villa following their 6-0 win at Barrow.

Liverpool are on the road at Norwich City, where they have already won 3-0 this season.

Tottenham head to Wolves – a fixture they have played in the league, too – as Nuno Espirito Santo again goes back to his former club.

Having missed out on Europe, Arsenal entered in the second round but thrashed West Brom 6-0 and were rewarded with a home tie against AFC Wimbledon.

EFL Cup third round draw in full:

QPR v Everton

Preston North End v Cheltenham Town

Manchester United v West Ham

Fulham v Leeds United

Brentford v Oldham Athletic

Watford v Stoke City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Wigan Athletic v Sunderland

Norwich City v Liverpool

Burnley v Rochdale

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United v Southampton

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall v Leicester City

Wolves v Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion v Swansea City

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 3:10 [IST]
