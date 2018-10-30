Manchester United and Chelsea target Tanguy Ndombele

Football

Bengaluru, October 30: Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the growing list of clubs interested in signing France international and Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports in England.

Ndombele, 21, only signed a permanent deal with Ligue 1 side Lyon earlier in the year but is already being linked with a move to the Premier League.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham expressed interest in securing a deal for Ndombele in the summer, but the Gunners subsequently signed midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Spurs remain keen admirers of the youngster, who made his international debut for France earlier in the month, with recent reports claiming Ndombele had been identified as a priority target ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Mauricio Pochettino will face stiff competition to sign the Lyon star as reports in England claim that Manchester United and Chelsea have entered the race to sign the midfielder.

It is also claimed that scouts from both Chelsea and United were in attendance at Lyon’s Championship League clash with Hoffenheim on Tuesday (October 23). The midfielder played 90 minutes for the visitors and scored as the game finished 3-3.

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form in recent times and could be ideal for Manchester United given their current struggles in midfield.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still looking to strengthen their squad despite starting life under new boss Maurizio Sarri pretty well.

Ndombele also helped Lyon beat Manchester City at the Etihad earlier in the season. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are another team believed to be monitoring Ndombele’s progress and the Lyon man could reportedly cost well over £50million.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 12:33 [IST]
