Manchester United consider offers for Marouane Fellaini as AC Milan and Porto weigh up moves

Bengaluru, January 16: Marouane Fellaini could be the first casualty post Jose Mourinho era as according to reports, the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for the Belgian midfielder in order to re-invest a quick sale into the first team squad.
The 31-year-old only signed a two-year contract extension with a major pay hike with the Old Trafford side in Summer with Mourinho specifically vouching for the midfielder's stay. However, since the Portuguese's departure, he has been reduced to a peripheral figure at the club with the interim boss ex-Red Devils striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only giving him 31 minutes in six games.
The strong midfielder was frequently used by former manager Jose Mourinho but mostly as an impactful substitute in the crisis which saw United players bouncing the ball on his head in the box with a view to tweaking the primary tactics.
However, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have looked a team playing more ground pass, full of pace and dynamism to which the Belgian may struggle to adapt at such point.
The Belgian footballer now has reportedly acknowledged the fact that he does not behold the same position as of before and moreover, with Solskjaer also indicating that the player is not influential in his plan, United management now reportedly has decided cash on him for the right price.
The 31-year-old now reportedly has been transfer listed with a £15 million tag and reportedly AC Milan, Porto and Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande have all shown primary interest on the player. No official bid although has not been registered yet United hope that they can get a buyer in the winter window.
United, however, will not hurry to sell the player and will only look to offload him for the right price only to reinvest it into the first team squad.