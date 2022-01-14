Rumour Has It: Man Utd fringe star Van de Beek linked with Dortmund and Newcastle

London, January 14: Donny van de Beek has struggled to make much of an impression since his £35million move to Manchester United from Ajax in September 2020.
The Netherlands international was overlooked for regular selection by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is also a fringe player under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.
But Van de Beek, who previously starred in a talented Ajax side, could be offered a route out of Old Trafford this month.
TOP STORY – DORTMUND, NEWCASTLE IN FOR VAN DE BEEK
Van de Beek is reportedly considering a move away in order to win back his place in the Netherlands side.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Bundesliga heavyweights Dortmund and Premier League strugglers Newcastle United are possible suitors for the midfielder.
However, United will have the final say on any loan deal, which would not be expected to contain an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.
The 24-year-old has featured 49 times for the Red Devils – just 19 of those being starts – since arriving at the club 16 months ago.
ROUND-UP
– Barcelona will make one final effort to sign Alvaro Morata this month, according to Sport. Memphis Depay could be used as part of any deal.
– Liverpool want to sign Jarrod Bowen and the West Ham forward is keen on the move, says Football Insider. It will not be in January, though.
– Desperate for a replacement for Kieran Trippier, Atletico Madrid are interested in Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, according to AS.
– Tuttomercatoweb says Arthur is keen on the idea of joining Arsenal on loan, but Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri have yet to okay any departure.
– Meanwhile, TMW also claims Paulo Dybala is not yet prepared to listen to offers from other clubs, with a contract summit with Juventus set for February.
– The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are frontrunners to sign Youri Tielemans after Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admitted the midfielder may leave the club.