Manchester United eye Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid superstars

Manchester, November 19: Manchester United are lining up a stunning £136million double swoop for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.
Jose Mourinho's men are not put off making a move for Real Madrid superstar Bale, despite his poor injury records of late.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils have also reopened talks with Real's cross-city rivals Atletico to sign long-term target Griezmann.
Bale, currently crocked with a thigh injury, has actually missed 40 per cent of Real Madrid's games through various injuries since joining them in September 2013.
However, Manchester United believe that Bale could make his way back from his fitness issues and are ready to offer him a return to England.
United have long coveted the Welsh wideman and even tried to hijack his £86million move to the Bernabeu from Spurs.
However, they failed to land the Welsh superstar and Bale has gone on to be a success in Spain, winning three Champions Leagues.
But while he has loved his time abroad and is under contract until 2022, he is not popular with the Real Madrid fans and slowly losing his place in the team due to consistent injury problems.
Spurs have first refusal on the player, as part of the initial transfer, and could also be interested if Real were prepared to sell for around £50m.
Mourinho, who has already spent £300m in 18 months at Old Trafford, also wants Atletico Madrid and French forward Antonie Griezmann who was close to joining them last summer.
Reports claim that representatives of both clubs met during the international break to discuss terms.
The Red Devils failed to complete a deal for the Frenchman last summer after the player had a last-minute change of heart as his club was hit by a transfer ban.
Griezmann then signed a new deal at Atletico until 2021 but has since told team-mates he has regrets about snubbing a move to Old Trafford.
His release clause remains at the £86m United were prepared to pay but it is understood a lower fee was discussed at the get together.