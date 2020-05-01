Football
Manchester United join Real and Atletico Madrid for Mohammed Salisu

By
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look for defensive acquisition in the summer.

Kolkata, May 1: Along with midfield and attacking options, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also look for defensive acquisition in the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer would demand at least a centre-back from the market given the Red Devils set to offload at least three centre-backs from the first-team squad.

Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones all reportedly will be allowed to leave the side. To fill up the vacant position, the Old Trafford side hence has been linked with several defenders with the latest being Mohammed Salisu, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Real Valladolid in La Liga this season.

Here are a couple of things to know about Salisu.

Academy product

The young defender joined the Valladolid academy in 2017 and made his senior debut in January 2019. After the departure of fellow defender Fernando Calero to RCD Espanyol, he has been deployed as a first-team regular this season and he has left no stones unturned to prove his mettle so far.

Good defensive record

Despite Real Valladolid struggling in the bottom half of the La Liga, they still have the sixth-best defensive record in the league and Salisu has been a key figure in the process of maintaining solidity.

Low release clause

The 21-year-old signed a new deal with Real Valladolid last May until 2022 but surprisingly has a release clause in his contract of just £10million, according to AS.

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
