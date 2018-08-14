Manchester United full-back Darmian set to return to Serie A

Kolkata, August 13: Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is set to return to Italian Serie A ahead of this week’s transfer deadline in Italian football.
According to Manchester Evening News, the 28-year-old Italian full-back wants to leave the Premier League club after spending three complete seasons.
With the transfer deadline of Serie A (CET, 8pm, Friday, August 17; IST 12.30 am, Saturday) nearing, top Serie A clubs Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan have shown interest in him.
Darmian, who appeared for Manchester United in the 2-1 Premier League season opening win against against Leicester City, returned back to Italy.
Last month, the Premier League club claimed that they are waiting for the right offers to release the Italian defender.
During the US pre-season tour in last month, United manager Jose Mourinho said,
"Matteo wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave. If the right offer arrives you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct but not at any price. And, until now, the offers we got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted.
"If Matteo leaves he leaves because the right offer arrives and if he stays, yes you are right, he can be important for us."
Darmian joined The Red Devils in 2015 summer after the Serie A club Torino released him for reportedly £16.20 million. After appearing in 39 matches in the first season of his United career, Darmian appeared in 29 and 17 matches in the next two respective seasons for the club.
Darmian has claimed that he wants to play regular matches which he failed to get, especially in the last season, and that’s why he wishes to leave the Premier League club.
Darmian said, "We will see what happens because we don't know. I want to play more regularly. Last season I didn't play much – that’s my objective and my ambition. That's why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future.
"Honestly, I'm waiting. If I stay, I stay and I do what I did up until now. If I go it is because the offer that another team makes will be good.
"To play for probably the best club in the world is a good thing and for me it's an honour to play here and play for Manchester United. But we have to take decisions in our life and this is my decision."