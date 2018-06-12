Manchester United to hold contract talks with Rashford after World Cup

Bengaluru, June 12: Manchester United want to sit down with their young striker Marcus Rashford after the World Cup over extending his contract.
The 20-year-old striker still has two-years left on his United deal, with the option of triggering for a further 12-months.
The youngster has already headed off to Russia after being included in Gareth Southgate's 23-man Three Lions squad.
And United will wait until he comes back to start discussions over boosting his £80,000-a-week wages to around £130,000-a-week.
An Old Trafford source said as per The Sun: “The club want to sit down after the World Cup, even if his camp want to see what Jose does in the market.
“The club want to hike his money up once some of the higher earners are out of the door in the next few weeks.
“Rash wants to be put at ease and the club want to show him how highly they value him and that he has a long future here.”
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of Rashford, but he struggled to make the starting eleven on a consistent basis last season.
And the Red Devils forward wants to stay at Old Trafford after joining them aged seven and rising through the academy ranks.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have already started their transfer activity having already made two signings so far this summer after snapping-up Brazilian ace Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for £53m.
They also completed a deal for full-back Diogo Dalot for £19m from Porto. But, Mourinho is still looking to add to his squad throughout the summer after the World Cup finishes.
A host of players are also likely to make their exits from the club and some of them are big stars like Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata, Victor Lindelof and Daley Blind.
The Red Devils are reportedly closing in on Toby Alderweireld of Spurs but the asking price of Spurs is a major issue in the 20-time League champions going ahead with the deal.
Gareth Bale is another star player who could make a move to Old Trafford this summer as per reports in Spain.
