Manchester United identify £40m Ander Herrera replacement to partner Paul Pogba

Bengaluru, May 13: Manchester United are weighing up a bid to sign Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer as Ander Herrera's replacement with a hope that he can link up with Paul Pogba effectively.
Herrera confirmed in a message to the Red Devils supporters that he is ready to move away from Old Trafford as a free agent after failing to agree on terms. He is reportedly set to move to Paris Saint-Germain which has shifted Manchester United's attention to the former Lille midfielder.
The 29-year-old was targetted by Paris Saint-Germain in the January window and even reportedly handed in a transfer request in order to force through a move to Ligue 1. However, the deal broke down as PSG were unwilling to meet Everton’s asking price and the Premier League club were left with little time to sign a replacement.
However, now reports suggest that the midfielder is still willing to move on this Summer and instead of keeping the player being disturbed, Everton now could look to ship him out for a substantial fee.
Manchester United are set to challenge PSG for £40m-rated Idrissa Gueye. They see the Everton midfielder as a replacement for Ander Herrera. (Source: Mail on Sunday) pic.twitter.com/xyAzrn4MFV— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 12, 2019
The Senegal international now could be available for around £40million with three years remaining on his contract and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now wants to capitulate on the situation.
The 29-year-old possesses plenty of Premier League experience since signing for Aston Villa in 2015 from French side Lille while he later moved to Everton a season later after the Villans were relegated.
Gueye arguably has been one of the most consistent performers in the middle of the pitch and even has been compared to Kante's heroic display.
And after Pogba was seen playing his best football performing alongside N’Golo Kante in the World Cup, who gave him license to shirk defensive duties and push forward, United officials hope that Gueye can be a similar connection.
The midfielder, however, is not the only target they are linked with right now. Monaco midfielder Tielemens, who had a brief loan spell in Leicester City this term, is also linked while another Foxes' midfielder, Ndidi too is said to be attracting interest.
The coming Summer window could be one of the busiest windows in United's history. At least six players are destined to leave the side after Herrera's departure, with the likes of Sanchez, and Mata leading the line while the Norway manager wants to add further five players to his roster, with a right back, centre half, two midfielders and a right winger on his mind.