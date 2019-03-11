Manchester United interested in Benfica star Ruben Dias

Bengaluru, March 11: Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to Croatia this week to watch Benfica star Ruben Dias as they plot their summer transfer plans.
The Red Devils are looking to bring in a couple of quality signing a to boost their defensive options as they prepare to overhaul their squad during the close season.
And one player they are watching closely is Portugal international Dias who has already emerged as a key player at the Portuguese capital club despite only being 21-years-old.
Dias has captained Benfica this season, helping them move two points clear at the top of the table.
His progress has been monitored closely by United where Chief Scout Marcel Bout has drawn up an extensive list of players who the club have highlighted as possible targets.
And Dias has emerged as a serious option for the summer, to the extent United sent a scout out to Croatia on Thursday to watch the player in action against Dinamo Zagreb.
Though he conceded the penalty as Zagreb won the Europa League first-leg match 1-0, Dias produced another impressive display. He has made 42 appearances this season, scoring twice, and Benfica want to offer him an extension to his contract which runs until 2021.
Dias has won 69 Portugal caps at all levels from Under-16 upwards, including six for the senior side. He was named the Primeira Liga's young player of last season.
Dias also grew alongside the Red Devils' best defender this season Victor Lindelöf at Benfica which might work in favour of the Manchester giants in luring him to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils are also interested in Benfica attacking midfielder Joao Felix but are likely to face a heavy competition for his signature with a number of European giants keen on him.
The highly-rated teenager did not appear against Zagreb, but has hit 11 goals in 28 games this season.
Wolves are also keen on the Under-21 international, who came through Porto's academy.
It is believed that United's chief rivals for both Dias and Felix are Juventus, with the serial Italian champions equally interested in the £150milliion-rated duo.