Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester United interested in Burnley star Jeff Hendrick - Shrewd move from Solskjaer?

By
solskjaer

Bengaluru, July 20: Manchester United could spring a surprise this Summer and line up a shock free move for Jeff Hendrick after the Irish midfielder left Burnley upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

The 28-year-old ends the association with Clarets after four long years after turning down a contract extension. With finances depleted amid the coronavirus pandemic, United are understood to be monitoring the midfielder.

Player profile

The 28-year-old Irishman is a low profile name in the Premier League circuit in spite of featuring 139 times for the Clarets since moving from Derby County.

Hendrick has impressed for Burnley this season as well helping his side climb their way into the top half of the Premier League table. He played 24 games in the Premier League this term, scoring two goals, supplying two assists.

He is capable of playing anywhere across the midfield. At Derby, he was most favoured in the central midfield role but Sean Dyche has often deployed him in the right-wing or right midfield position. A player with considerable experience in the English game, Hendrick’s potency lies in his strength to win back and recycle possession. Given the players that United have in attack, this trait could benefit United during the transition from defence to attack.

Clubs linked

United are likely to face competition in the race for his signature with reports suggesting AC Milan, Inter Milan and Newcastle are also targeting him.

Does this move make sense?

Solskjaer has already proven with the likes both Daniel James and Odion Ighalo that you don't always need superstar in your ranks to excel in the side. Hendrick could be that same sort of signing who would not only hand a Solskjaer a new option but also his versatility of playing either in wings or in central-midfield could be a big factor in a stretched campaign.

United will cut loose Jesse Lingard in Summer in probability, and Hendrick could take his place. The fact that he would not command a transfer fee during a financial constraining situation is similarly enticing. But whether United can fend off interest from the likes AC Milan, Inter Milan and Newcastle, now remains to be seen.

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue