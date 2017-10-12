Manchester United keen on Spurs defender Danny Rose

Bengaluru, October 12: Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are ready to move for Danny Rose in January, according to reports. The Portugese manager has long held an interest in the Tottenham left-back, who is yet to play a single game this season because of injury.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, United are front-runners for the England man, who has not played since January. While, Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have also been linked with Rose in recent months as the Blues continue to look for players to bolster their left wing-back options.
The left-back position has been a problem position for Mourinho during his Old Trafford reign. Luke Shaw fell out of favour and has played just one game this season in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion - this season.
Daley Blind started the season at first-choice, but Ashley Young has started their last four matches. A right-back by trade, Matteo Darmian has also played a couple of games in that position.
Marcus Rojo is another option but he is injured right now and we expect Mourinho to use him as a centre-back once he returns. So, in the long run, the Red Devils need a first-choice left-back and Rose would be an excellent addition to the side.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have long been linked with another left-back to provide competition for Marcos Alonso.
Juventus defender Alex Sandro was a top target of Conte but the Blues saw a number of bids for the Brazilian rejected in the summer. The Serie A giants are now closing in on a new contract for the 26-year-old which means bad news for the Blues.
At Spurs, Ben Davies has been arguably the best left-back in the Premier League this season and it will be tough for Rose to win back his place once he returns from injury. Davies has two goals and two assists for Mauricio Pochettino's team, who are unbeaten since the opening day.
So, for Rose, Manchester United would be the perfect destination where he is promised to become the first-choice left-back.