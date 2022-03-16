Manchester United keeping tabs on Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg - Good deal for the Red Devils?

Bengaluru, March 16: Manchester United's objective in the next summer transfer window is to add a young mobile midfielder and the club have been scouring the market for quite some time.
Despite spending a good fortune in the last summer transfer window the Red Devils have lacked balance in the middle of the park with Fred and Mctominay lacking the consistency while Nemanja Matic looks to be way past his prime.
Moreover, with Pogba's future at Old Trafford a big concern, United are showing interest in a number of midfielders. And the latest name to be associated with them is now Bologna’s midfield sensation Mattias Svanberg.
The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most gifted up and coming talents in Swedish football and has impressed the onlookers with his work rate and aggression in the middle of the park over the last two seasons. United reportedly have been scouting the midfielder for quite some time now and have now included him in their wishlist.
Playing Career
The young midfielder came through the Malmo FF academy and broke into the Swedish side’s regular starting XI as a teenager. After his impressive performance in Sweden, Bologna approached the midfielder and signed him for £4 million in 2018. Since then he has made over 100 competitive appearances being a mainstay in the team. With strong attacking and defensive attributes, Svanberg is a complete midfielder. He can play as a box to box midfielder as well as the anchorman in the side, pointing he truly fits the profile United are looking at.
Good deal for United?
Svanberg has been on a rapid rise in the last few years and United could definitely bank on the young talent if they can sign him for a moderate fee. His contract will be up in the air in 2023 and for this reason, Bologna could offload him next summer for a cut-price deal. Considering the former Malmo prodigy's significant experience at the highest level, he surely could prove to be a useful alternative for someone like Matic or even Pogba ahead of next season.