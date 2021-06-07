Manchester United linked with Cristian Romero: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, June 7: Manchester United have seen steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, it is still quite clear that the Manchester powerhouse remain some way away from being a top side and one key area they need to improve is the backline.
Under Solskjaer, United are a great side going forward but their leaky defence has already cost them some important points this season. The Norwegian manager is reportedly aware of the situation and could look to solve the crisis this summer.
Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a partner for Harry Maguire and the list of names linked to the Red Devils is growing which includes Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Villareal’s Paul Torres, Sevilla’s Jules Kounde etc. And the latest name that appears to have been added to it is Atalanta's Cristian Romero.
The 23-year-old has impressed on loan at Atalanta this season and could tick a lot of boxes for United. Here are a couple of things you need to know about him.
Started with Genoa in Europe
Romero started his footballing career in Argentina with domestic side Belgrano. After impressing two-season over here he was snapped up by Genoa. He has had an impressive debut season under Jonathan Woodgate which made Juventus buy him the following campaign before loaning him back to Genoa.
To sign for Atalanta permanently
Despite another strong season, Romero still found first-team opportunities limited in Turin and new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo sent him to Atalanta for the 2020-21 season. The Argentine had originally joined the Bergamo club on a two-year loan with the option to buy the last summer. However, Atalanta very recently have decided to sign him permanently having become fully convinced by the defender's performances.
Playing Style
The 23-year-old has looked impressive playing as a sweeper defender in Gian Piero Gasperini's system. However, he appears to be more suited to playing as a stopper. He is very good at reading play and quite good at hard tackles and making interceptions. Considering the gritty and aggressive nature of the Argentine’s defensive style, it is easy to see why United are showing interest whose best years are still ahead of him.
Transfer Fee
Atalanta are expected to pay up to £21.5m (€25m) in their obligation to buy him permanently from Juventus. However, as per rumours, they could cash in quickly but only if they get a fee of around €45m.