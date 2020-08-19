Manchester United linked with Monaco's Benoit Badiashile - A couple of things to know about him

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Manchester United are still continuing their search for a central defender this summer.
The Red Devils are ready to release three of their first-team defenders with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo all linked over a potential exit. Solskjaer reportedly wants to replace them with just one recruitment with a left-footed centre-half being the priority.
Gabriel Magalhães, Joe Rodon, Pau Torres these are some of the names recently linked with them but with the management struggling to find an agreement with any of them, they are continuing the search. As per some latest reports, the Old Trafford side apparently are now exploring the possibility to bring 19-year-old Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile who has been termed as the new Varane.
United scouts reportedly have been attracted by Badiashile’s potential with the Red Devils closely monitoring the teenager.
The 19-year-old, however, is reportedly also targeting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Rennes while some clubs in Spain are also keen on snapping him up.
With the race to sign the young defender likely to hot up, here are a couple of things you about the youngster:
- Badiashile was handed a first-team role in the 2018-19 season and since then he has made good use of it by impressing in both the seasons. He has so far made 46 appearances, with 20 coming in this season only. It is pretty impressive given he is only 19-years-of age.
- The left-footed defender is brave and stands tall at an intimidating 6 foot 4″. It gives him a great advantage in aerial duels. He registered 3.4 clearances per 90 min last season while making 1.1 tackles, 1.7 interceptions per game in all competition which speaks volume about his defensive solidity. He is also pretty fast and good at a ball at his feet with an extraordinary ability to beat lines. His passing success rate stands at 85.3% while he attempted 58.4 passes per game on an average.
- He is yet to get a senior call-up at the senior level but has represented France at international level from under-16 to the under-19s.
- He has recently been nominated for Europe’s Golden Boy Award for this season, along with other United youngsters Mason Greenwood and James Garner.
- Badiashile has a contract with the Ligue 1 side till June 2024 which he signed only last December. Hence, Monaco as of now are in no hurry to sell him. Bayer Leverkusen reportedly earlier saw offers of €15m and €20m rejected for him. But it is understood that a bid in the region of £30 million could tempt the side to cash-in on him in the financial constraint situation.