Manchester United, Liverpool play out goalless draw

London, October 14: Manchester United and Liverpool played out a frustrating goalless draw at Anfield.
United remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season and now move atop the League table.
Neither side could find a way through in the first half, with David De Gea denying Joel Matip with a stunning low save.
FT: Liverpool 0 #MUFC 0. Our unbeaten start to the @PremierLeague campaign continues with a hard-earned point at Anfield. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/166M8LtW2J— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 14, 2017
Simon Mignolet stood tall to save with Romelu Lukaku clean through following a neat one-two with Anthony Martial.
Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho both showed their frustrations on the touchline as the teams lacked the quality upfront. Perhaps, the time away for international duty has blunted many of the stars' edge.
Emre Can put a gilt-edged volley over the bar from eight yards out.
It's a point apiece at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/AR38o4404t— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 14, 2017
United offered little to nothing for the whole of the second half as Lukaku became increasingly frustrated as goals never came.