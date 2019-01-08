Manchester United to make bid for Porto defender Eder Militao

Bengaluru, January 8: Premier League giants Manchester United are set to battle with their biggest rivals Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid for Brazilian defender Eder Militao according to reports
The Porto star has a £42.5million release clause in the contract he signed only last summer.
The 20-year-old is performing superbly in Portugal and in the Champions League this season and has also been watched by a host of European giants apart from the trio.
The Red Devils had a chance to sign Eder from his home-town club Sao Paulo for just £3 million in the summer but former boss Jose Mourinho was not interested in the player.
There would have been work permit issues to overcome back then but Eder has since been capped by Brazil, so that is no longer a problem.
Eder has been likened to Portugal’s Pepe for his physicality and pace and could become a natural at centre-back later in his career even though he now plays at right-back.
Portuguese giants Porto, meanwhile, want the Brazilian to pen a new deal to hike up his release fee despite having given him a contract until 2023 only last summer.
Defence remains a massive issue for Manchester United even with the switch to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Mourinho's exit which has seen them win five games back to back in all competitions.
It was Mourinho who said ex-Porto star Diogo Dalot could be the club's next right-back for the next decade.
The 19-year-old was signed on a £19m five-year deal in the summer transfer window.
Mourinho said: "Everybody knows that he has fantastic potential. I don't want to compare, especially not the number of titles but he is probably the same age as Gary Neville when he came into the first team.
"Probably he can follow Neville in this dynamic of more than ten years as United's right-back, with amazing conditions to improve, because as I was saying he's 19 years old."
Now, the Red Devils are again after Porto for the man who actually replaced Dalot in their team and somewhat of the same age as well.