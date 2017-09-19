Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho predicts Wayne Rooney will return to the club one day

Old Trafford, Sep 19: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that he believes club legend Wayne Rooney will one-day comeback to Old Trafford after ending his playing career.
The 31-year-old left Manchester United earlier this summer window as the all-time top scorer after a 13-year spell at United to join his boyhood club Everton from where he initially left Goodison Park for Old Trafford as a teenager.
Rooney made just 25 appearances in all competitions last season because of the addition of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and it eventually led the England international to end his illustrious career at Manchester United for more game time elsewhere.
The recently came back to his Old club in Everton jersey last weekend in their Premier League match where they lost 4-0 and after the match, while speaking about Rooney, Mourinho predicted he hopes to see Wayne Rooney return Manchester United in future and thanked the Old Trafford fans for giving their hero a warm ovation when he was substituted in the 82nd minute after a hard-working performance.
“It’s the nature of English fans, it's the nature of big clubs when the player is big in the club and is an important part of the club history,” he said of the ovation Rooney received.
“Every club in England does that. I can only speak by Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford but in both stadiums when we got former important players the reception is normally phenomenal. No surprise at all.
“He’s at home and I believe that one day he will be back home,” he added.
Manchester United are currently flying high in this season and only lost points from an away match at stoke. The Red Devils have scored 16 goals in 5 league matches and conceded only twice in the meantime. They are currently at the second position just behind City.