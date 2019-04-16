Manchester United name the price for Real Madrid target Paul Pogba

Bengaluru, April 16: Manchester United have told Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola that Real Madrid will have to splash £130million if they want to land the Frenchman this summer.
Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking for potential midfield additions in case his star leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season.
The 26-year-old was believed to be planning a move away from Manchester after falling out with former United coach Jose Mourinho.
But he has been in sublime form since Solskjaer took over in December, with the Red Devils hoping the midfielder will commit his future to the club.
However, various reports from France claimed last week Pogba's relationship with the Norwegian coach had "worn out", putting his future at Old Trafford in doubt.
Real Madrid have been a long-term admirer of the French World Cup winner and the United star is known for his admiration for Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane.
And according to reports in Spain, Pogba's agent Raiola has been told the Red Devils could sanction his client's departure, but only if the La Liga giants fork out a staggering £130m.
That's some £30m more than United paid Juventus for him in 2016.
Solskjaer's transfer wish-list has reportedly been filling up with names of various midfielders, who have the potential fill Pogba's shoes.
Red Devils scouts watched Sporting star Bruno Fernandes break Frank Lampard's goalscoring record from midfield against Aves on Saturday with his 28th strike of the season.
The Red Devils are also believed to have enquired over the availability of Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who was on the verge of joining the club for £80m last summer.
And Old Trafford chiefs are also reportedly considering luring Christian Eriksan away from Tottenham by trebling his wages.
Eriksen is also wanted by Real Madrid manager Zidane but they might opt for Pogba instead if the Frenchman is also available.