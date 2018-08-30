Football

Manchester United to offer Anthony Martial a new deal

Written By: Soumik Datta
Anthony Martial, Manchester Uniteds French winger
Anthony Martial, Manchester United's French winger

Bengaluru, August 30: Anthony Martial, who is expected to stay put at Manchester United after failing to secure any move out of the club during the summer transfer window, is all set to extend his contract within the next few days.

Martial's contract will expire at the end of this season and United are ready to offer the Frenchman a new deal to make him more comfortable at the club. The young winger considered quitting the club as his playing time reduced under Jose Mourinho since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January. A feud with the Portuguese manager further fuelled the rumours that he's on his way out.

Mourinho allegedly was unhappy with the player's attitude and bemoaned his lack of contribution to retrieve the ball when it was in the opposition's possession. Mourinho had his eyes on Chelsea's Willian as a likely replacement for Martial. Willian has previously worked under Mourinho during the latter's days with Chelsea and fits in perfectly in the system that Mourinho adopts at United. But a swap deal with Chelsea involving Martial and Willian did not materialise and Mourinho was stuck with Martial.

Martial extending his deal with United could be seen as a message from the club management to Mourinho that they have the last word over matters relating to the club.

The club management are unhappy with Mourinho at the moment as the manager ranted to the media about the club not releasing funds in the summer transfer window to sign a central defender. Moreover, United have not had a great start to the Premier League season, losing two straight games against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. Results in the next couple of games could decide the future of Mourinho at United.

With Mourinho under immense pressure to deliver, it's unlikely that he will create an issue over Martial getting an extension.

United brought Martial in the summer transfer window of the 2014-15 season from AS Monaco on a transfer deal reportedly worth £60 million. At that time, Martial was regarded as one of the best developing talents in world football. Over the years though, his form has certainly dipped and the 22-year-old was excluded from France's FIFA World Cup 2018 squad. But a new contract could give Martial the right boost to regain his best for club and country.

England won the toss and elected to bat.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
