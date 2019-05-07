Manchester United open negotiations for Paulo Dybala

Bengaluru, May 7: Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Paulo Dybala ahead of a potential £85million move.
Reports in Italy claim that Juventus are ready to sell the Argentine, 25, this summer after falling short in the Champions League.
The Red Devils are ready to land Dybala ahead of Bayern Munich after their place in next season’s Europa League was confirmed on Sunday (May 5).
The Manchester giants are in need of a huge rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their disappointing 1-1 draw at relegated Huddersfield.
And it is reported that Dybala is a top transfer target with Romelu Lukaku’s Old Trafford future uncertain.
The former Palermo ace has scored just five times in Serie A this season and Juventus are ready to replace him with Benfica prodigy Joao Felix, with £85m said to be enough to secure Dybala's signature.
However, Inter Milan are reportedly set to offer wantaway striker Mauro Icardi in a swap deal.
While the Old Lady are even considering using Dybala as a pawn to land Mohamed Salah in a shock agreement with Liverpool.
However, the Red Devils are apparently confident they can lure the versatile forward to the Theatre of Dreams, despite strong interest from Bayern.
The Germans have already wrapped up deals for French World Cup-winning defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.
And they are now keen to add attackers to their squad with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben to leave at the end of the season.
Dybala is a technically gifted player who is capable of playing in a range of positions in attack. He is naturally a second striker but can also be used as a number ten as well as on the flanks.
The Argentine used to be the main man at Juventus before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo but he has now lost his place and desperately needs a club where he can regain his status and Manchester United can definitely give him that status.