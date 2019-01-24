Manchester United plan bid for long-term target Ivan Perisic

Bengaluru, January 24: Premier League giants Manchester United have contacted Inter Milan about the availability of their long-term target Ivan Perisic as per reports in England.
The Red Devils have been after the Croatian winger for the past three years without success in convincing his Italian club to sell the player. And the officials from Old Trafford have been in touch once again with Inter this month to ask about his availability.
Reports claim that United have made exploratory moves to discover whether Inter would be prepared to do business for the 29-year-old.
However, unlike in recent years when the Premier League club have been the only side who have been chasing him, the reports claim that Manchester United would face competition this time around as Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have also seemingly been in touch with Inter officials to discover if some kind of deal could be done for Perisic.
The Croatian wizard has long been regarded as a top class attacking midfielder having impressed for club and country on a consistent basis over the past few years. But Inter have always managed to hold off the advances of interested sides, particularly when United were prepared to pay over £40million for his services.
Former manager Jose Mourinho even made trips abroad to watch him in action as the English club stepped up their efforts to sign him, only to come up short on each occasion.
Interim Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a huge impact since his arrival as interim manager to succeed Mourinho, winning all seven matches in charge and Perisic has attracted the new boss' interest as well.
The Norwegian is yet to make a first team signing as the club hold back on making any drastic changes while they consider who will become their next permanent boss.