Football

Manchester United reach agreement for 'Portuguese Lampard'

By
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans adding to squad
Bengaluru, June 11: Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as per reports in Italy.

The Red Devils are said to have beaten rivals City to the signature of the 24-year-old and planned to unveil him soon.

Reports in Italy claim that the Old Trafford chiefs are “working on the last details” of their agreement and look “very close to signing him”.

It is understood United must pay £70million for the man who scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists in 53 games for Lisbon last season.

Fernandes has been likened to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard due to his incredible goalscoring record from the middle of the park.

The Portugal midfielder, who lifted the National League trophy on Sunday, bettered Lampard’s record 27 strikes in the 2009/10 season by five goals.

Tottenham have also registered interest in Fernandes with playmaker Christian Eriksen admitting he is ready for a new challenge.

Real Madrid are braced to move for the Danish midfielder and Spurs chiefs have lined up the Lisbon man as a replacement.

Likewise, Manchester United are prepared to allow Paul Pogba to leave with Fernandes their target to fill the void.

The Red Devils will also move for Fernandes’ Portugal colleague Joao Felix though the 19-year-old sensation will cost a stunning £106m.

Felix is also wanted by a host of other clubs including Manchester City as Pep Guardiola plans to improve on the squad that won the Premier League in the last couple of seasons.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
