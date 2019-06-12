Football

Manchester United ready improved bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By
Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Bengaluru, June 12: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to up his offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to £50 million.

The Red Devils saw their opening £40m bid Knocked down by Crystal Palace, who hope to get closer to £60m for the England Under-21 right-back.

United feel that fee is excessive for a player who only made his debut in February 2018. And they are becoming increasingly frustrated at the prices being quoted for young, homegrown talent.

They have identified alternatives such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier. But Solskjaer is adamant he wants Wan-Bissaka, 21, as the long-term right-back at Old Trafford.

So they will return with an improved bid and hope a deal can be done for considerably less than the Palace asking price. It may be though that they have to go over £50m to land Palace’s Player of the Year from last season.

Solskjaer is in a hurry to get Wan-Bissaka as he fears Palace are unlikely to sell both him and Wilfried Zaha in the same summer.

And if a club was to come in with a big bid for the former United wideman in the next couple of weeks, it could see the Eagles close the door on selling the defender.

Solskjaer is also keen to have new signings in by the time his squad return for pre-season training in just three weeks time.

They will spend a week at their Carrington training complex before heading off on a pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East.

Solskjaer would love to pair Wan-Bissaka with England’s Harry Maguire in a new-look United defence next season.

However, Leicester are looking for at least £80m for the defender and there is also a feeling he would prefer to move to Manchester City.

The Red Devils will complete their first signing of the summer later this week when Swansea’s Daniel James joins in an £18m move.

The winger will pen his deal in the next few days to become Solskjaer's first signing as permanent boss.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
