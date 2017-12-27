Manchester United ready to let Henrikh Mkhitaryan go

Bengaluru, December 27: Manchester United have reportedly slapped a £35million price-tag on Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has fallen out of manager Jose Mourinho's first-team plans.
Even though United are desperate to sell the Armenian midfielder as soon as possible, Italian media outlet Calciomercato claims Mkhitaryan will be allowed to leave Old Trafford next month only for the right amount of money. The report claims that Serie A side Inter Milan is close to fetching the player during the winter transfer window.
Jesse Lingard has now scored as many goals this season (8) as Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have between them.— Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) December 26, 2017
Mourinho is allegedly unhappy with Mkhitaryan's performances this season and has added a new forward to his January wishlist. This could mean that Mkhitaryan’s time in the Premier League is close to at an end.
Italian giants Inter are hoping to complete a loan deal for the 28-year-old.
However, the club, owned by Chinese conglomerate Suning Commerce Group, may have to produce a hefty amount of cash if they want to bring Mkhitaryan to the Serie A.
It would mean Inter coach Luciano Spalletti sacrificing a current player in order to meet the tough FFP rules.
Midfielder Joao Mario has already been mentioned as part of a possible swap deal, but United are reportedly not interested in the Portugal international.
Jose Mourinho will consider offers for Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Henrikh Mkhitaryan im January. (Duncan Castles) pic.twitter.com/QRucsLzWjY— The ManUtd Blog (@the_manutd_blog) December 22, 2017
Although Mkhitaryan’s former club Borussia Dortmund are interested in a deal, they fear they won't be able to meet United’s demands.
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “I know the economic details of his transfer to United like nobody else. That’s why is only conceivable with a great deal of imagination.”
Phil Neville: "There's a lot of criticism of Jose's treatment of Henrikh Mkhitaryan but he ultimately didn't deliver when he's played. He's not unlucky, he's lucky he gets to play for United. Under Sir Alex, if I didn't perform I wasn't in the team."— Rahul Singh (@forevruntd) December 20, 2017
Mkhitaryan was used by Mourinho after a long time on Boxing day against Burnley when United were trailing 0-2. Two goals by fellow substitute Jesse Lingard salvaged a point for United, but Mkhitaryan once again flattered to deceive.