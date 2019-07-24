Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of Juventus star

Bengaluru, July 24: Premier League giants Manchester United could land Juventus forward Paulo Dybala for £70million, according to reports in England.
The Argentine forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the past few transfer windows. And a move has never materialised but now the Red Devils have received a boost should they try and sign Dybala.
According to reports, Juventus would be willing to sell the Argentine international and would accept an offer of '£70m to £90m' which may have tempted Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
If he loses Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku or both, Solskjaer will be desperate to bring in some more attacking talent. And with Dybala's ability to play through the middle off the main striker, he could help bring the best out of the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James going forward.
Pogba has been linked with a move the other way, back to Juventus, as well as to Real Madrid. Lukaku, meanwhile, is expected to join Inter Milan with both the player and Inter boss Antonio Conte keen.
Inter had a £54m bid rejected last week with United holding out for around £75m after paying that much for him two years ago. However, Solskjaer is up against it if he wants to get a deal done for Dybala.
Premier League clubs have until August 8, just 16 days, to get all their summer signings through the door.
Should the Red Devils decide to pursue a transfer, they are likely to face strong competition for his signature.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move as well as Inter. But Dybala is thought to be against moving to one of Juventus's Serie A rivals considering how adored he is by the Juventus fans.