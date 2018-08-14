Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo set to be loaned out to Fenerbahce

Bengaluru, August 14: Manchester United are still attempting to offload Marcos Rojo despite the failed negotiations with Wolves and Everton. According to reports, the Red Devils are currently in talks with Turkish giants Fenerbahce for a loan deal.
The Argentine was handed his preferred jersey number of 16 for this season from number 5 after Michael Carrick's retirement, but it still looks likely that he will be shipped out.
United, earlier in the window, reportedly transfer-listed the defender with a view to land a new face in the squad and he was linked with a move to Everton and Wolves. But things did not work out well.
The Red Devils failed to bring in any central defender and following the closure of the window, Rojo also could not make a move to any club that United were in talks with.
Therefore, it was then assumed that the former Sporting Lisbon player will stay put at Old Trafford at least for the time being. However, with the transfer window still open in other parts of Europe, it's now been reported that United are still trying to arrange a club for the 28-year-old to trim their own squad.
He has dropped behind United defenders Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Lindelof in the pecking order lately and is not expected to play much this campaign. He was also not included for their opening Premier League game of the season against Leicester at the weekend – failing even to get in the matchday squad.
Now according to reports in Turkey, the Super Lig runners-up Fenerbahce are hoping to agree a loan move for the Argentinian international, who has fallen out of favour and their director of football Damien Comolli has held talks with the English side.
The transfer window may be closed for Manchester United but Marcos Rojo continues to be linked with a move away - would you keep the Argentinian or let him go? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/J5IaThwDvs— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) 13 August 2018
Rojo's move to Turkey could be beneficiary for both the sides as the Turkish giants are still a big name in Europe and there is a serious possibility of him gaining regular football there. And also with the Istanbul outfit having Champions League football in their kitty, the Argentine defender can see this opening as a big opportunity to reshape his career.
Rojo has played just 107 of a possible 223 games for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon for £16m four years ago. He has won one FA Cup, one League Cup and a Europa League winners' medal with United.