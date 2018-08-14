Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo set to be loaned out to Fenerbahce

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Marcos Rojo of Manchester United
Marcos Rojo of Manchester United

Bengaluru, August 14: Manchester United are still attempting to offload Marcos Rojo despite the failed negotiations with Wolves and Everton. According to reports, the Red Devils are currently in talks with Turkish giants Fenerbahce for a loan deal.

The Argentine was handed his preferred jersey number of 16 for this season from number 5 after Michael Carrick's retirement, but it still looks likely that he will be shipped out.

Rojo's talks with Jose

United, earlier in the window, reportedly transfer-listed the defender with a view to land a new face in the squad and he was linked with a move to Everton and Wolves. But things did not work out well.

The Red Devils failed to bring in any central defender and following the closure of the window, Rojo also could not make a move to any club that United were in talks with.

Therefore, it was then assumed that the former Sporting Lisbon player will stay put at Old Trafford at least for the time being. However, with the transfer window still open in other parts of Europe, it's now been reported that United are still trying to arrange a club for the 28-year-old to trim their own squad.

He has dropped behind United defenders Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Lindelof in the pecking order lately and is not expected to play much this campaign. He was also not included for their opening Premier League game of the season against Leicester at the weekend – failing even to get in the matchday squad.

Now according to reports in Turkey, the Super Lig runners-up Fenerbahce are hoping to agree a loan move for the Argentinian international, who has fallen out of favour and their director of football Damien Comolli has held talks with the English side.

Rojo's move to Turkey could be beneficiary for both the sides as the Turkish giants are still a big name in Europe and there is a serious possibility of him gaining regular football there. And also with the Istanbul outfit having Champions League football in their kitty, the Argentine defender can see this opening as a big opportunity to reshape his career.

Rojo has played just 107 of a possible 223 games for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon for £16m four years ago. He has won one FA Cup, one League Cup and a Europa League winners' medal with United.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ARS 0 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue