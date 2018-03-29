Manchester United's Jose Mourinho willing to spend big to land Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich

Bengaluru, March 29: Manchester United are ready to offer a huge wage hike to Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal to woo him in the next summer transfer window, according to reports. Bayern signed Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka on a Bosman transfer for free in winter window but the German will join them only in the summer. And the youngster's signing has now hinted that the defending Bundesliga champions are ready to let the Chilean go next Summer as the German's arrival is likely to push Vidal further down into the pecking order of the squad.
The Chilean midfielder turns 31 in May and will only have a year remaining on his deal with Bayern this summer. Seeing this possibility, both Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly enquired about the player's availability and these rumours have been going around for quite some time.
Arturo Vidal is the perfect CM to carry Pogba and let him play with freedom, did it at Juventus.— UnitedWithFootball (@alleyne_kammies) March 28, 2018
But now, as per reports, Old Trafford are ready to pay as much as £240,000 a week with a four-year contract to land the midfielder and partner him with another Chilean, Alexis Sanchez, who joined them in the winter from Arsenal.
United are in the market for a midfielder after it appeared that their star player Marouane Fellaini is reluctant to sign a new deal and would leave the club next year, whereas veteran Michael Carrick could also end his playing career at the end of this season.
Both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have proved their worth as first-team regulars at United. Ander Herrera, however, has been struggling to gain rhythm. Apart from these two, only youngster Scott Mctonimay is currently on the ranks for manager Jose Mourinho.
What a goal from Arturo Vidal 💥#SWECHI pic.twitter.com/Zj35dchmZF— That Stat Football (@That_Stat_) March 24, 2018
Therefore, to boost his midfield, Mourinho has reportedly targetted the 30-year-old midfielder, a visionary with excellent passing and tackling skills.
Vidal also shares the same agent as Alexis Sanchez - Fernando Felicevich - and as per some reports, the representative has already been in England and has held talks with United over a potential deal.
No goals but a reason to celebrate for @kingarturo23 tonight, as he made his 100th appearance for @LaRoja 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 27, 2018
Congratulations Arturo! 👑💯 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/eEBb79mcyD
Bayern, however, still have not fully decided on the player's future till now. But if he is to be sold, Bayern have priced him around £42 million. Vidal moved to the Bundesliga from Juventus in 2015 for £32m and has helped them to win two Bundesliga titles as of now. The midfielder has played 34 matches so far this season and has scored six and assisted two times.
