Manchester United’s probable line-up when the season season resumes

Bengaluru, June 2: After almost two months of inactivity, Premier League is set to return on June 17.
Manchester United were on a good run of games prior to the break and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would now hope to continue from where they set off. The Norway manager, however, may have to face a dilemma while picking his first XI.
Due to the big break, Manchester United are now set to have most of their first-team players available. Two major first-team stars, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford who was out injured for the first half of 2020 are set to be back in the fold.
With so many options available for selection Solskjaer now has to find the perfect balance in his starting XI.
So here's a line-up which could be the best for Manchester United:
Goalkeeper
Despite not having such a fruitful season, De Gea is likely to hold the number one spot in the side with Romero as his deputy. He's not expected to lose his place anytime soon but will come under pressure should mistakes persist, particularly with loanee Dean Henderson having an impressive campaign.
Defence
Wan Bissaka should hold the right-back slot without any surprise while Solskjaer could choose the usual pair of Lindelof and Maguire. Bailly also has an outside chance of making it into the side after having a good run of games since coming back from injury. But Solskjaer may stick with his most preferred backline without any experiment. Luke Shaw should keep his place at left-back as well with Brandon Williams as his deputy only.
Midfield
Solskjaer would have the opportunity to field a completely new midfield trio after Paul Pogba's return and he may not pass up the opportunity to field Bruno and Pogba together for the first time.
Matic is likely to be anchorman behind them, protecting the defence as well as connecting the dots with the two advance central midfielders. Despite having a brilliant campaign Fred and Mctominay may have to sit out. But they should not be far behind in contention. If anyone from Pogba or Matic slips, they are likely to be involved promptly in the set-up.
Attack
Marcus Rashford is set to walk back into the United side occupying the left-wing slot. The English attacker is United's best performer this season and likely to rock up the left-wing again where he's scored 19 goals across all competitions. Daniel James is likely to keep his spot in the right-wing as United do not have many options over there. As the central-forward Martial should be number nine without any surprise who scored four goals in the last six games prior to the break.
Expected Line-up (4-1-2-3)- De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic; Pogba, Bruno; James, Martial, Rashford