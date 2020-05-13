Manchester United's statistics with and without Paul Pogba

Bengaluru, May 14: Paul Pogba has been a creditable figure ever since joining Manchester United from Juventus on a record-breaking deal and it's fair to say that his time at Old Trafford has been both hot and cold.
The French man has shown his glimpse of talents but also has been inconsistent many times letting the opposition run over him. Jose Mourinho strongly criticised the player's action while many fans also have backed him during the struggle.
To have a clear view of the picture, here's the data metrics to validate his on-field performance and influence in the side.
Below we have compared United’s Premier League record with and without Pogba since he returned to Old Trafford in 2016.
Match Results
Since his arrival, Pogba has started in 93 matches so far winning 51, drawing 26 and losing 16 averaging 1.92 points per game. Without his absence, these numbers are far worse. In 49 league games where Pogba didn’t start because of injury or suspension or tactical grounds, United have won only 22, drawing 13 and losing 14 averaging 1.61 points per game.
Goals scored
With Pogba on the pitch, United have scored 158 goals in the 93 games - 1.69 goals per game with Pogba helping in 49 goals.
Without him, United, however, has managed only 71 goals in 49 fixtures with 1.44 goals per game.
Goals conceded
United have been a better side defensively as well when Pogba has been in the starting team. United conceded only 92 goals in his 93 starts, an average of 0.98 goals per game while without him, the numbers reach 49 goals in 49 games, an average of 1 goal per game.
Certainly, despite all the controversy around him, Pogba still is one of the best players in the current Manchester United side and also there is not many like him in the world in terms of ability and talent-wise.
If he commits himself fully to the side, performs as per his level at his best, he would be an indispensable part of the team and him along with Bruno Fernandes could surely make an outstanding pair, which could be a big factor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a longer run.
(Stats with agencies inputs)