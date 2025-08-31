How much money will Alejandro Garnacho earn as Salary after joining Chelsea from Man United?

Lando Norris Acknowledges It Will Take Some Magic To Beat Oscar Piastri At Dutch Grand Prix

Football Manchester United Achieves First Premier League Victory Against Burnley With Late Penalty Ruben Amorim celebrates Manchester United's crucial first Premier League win over Burnley. The match featured a dramatic late penalty and concerns over player injuries. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim expressed relief following Manchester United's dramatic 3-2 victory over Burnley, highlighting its significance before the international break. Bruno Fernandes secured the win with a penalty in the 97th minute, marking United's fourth-latest winning goal in Premier League history since 2006-07. This victory was crucial as it allowed United to enter the break on a positive note.

Despite the win, Amorim acknowledged that United should have wrapped up the game earlier. He stated, "It's three points. If you look at the game, we should solve the game in the first half and control it." The team had initially taken the lead when Josh Cullen scored an own goal, making United the first team to have both of their opening goals of a Premier League season be own goals.

The match saw Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount leave due to injuries, which concerned Amorim. Cunha was substituted in the 31st minute and has been replaced by Samuel Lino in Brazil's squad for upcoming matches. Amorim commented on their injuries, saying, "It was hard to lose Cunha and Mason Mount because Mason Mount played 30 minutes with an injury."

Amorim emphasised the importance of maintaining effort throughout matches. He remarked, "It's never easy; we have to try to fight until the last minute. I think we overcomplicated it." He stressed that consistent effort is vital even when playing too openly or losing possession.

Scott Parker experienced mixed feelings as his team twice came from behind before ultimately losing. Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony equalised after Bryan Mbeumo's goal for United. However, a late penalty conceded by Parker's side led to Fernandes' winner.

Parker expressed pride in his team's performance despite the loss. "I'm proud of this team," he said. "We struggled in the first half; we started slowly but stayed in the game." He praised his players' heart and quality shown during the second half at Old Trafford.

Looking Ahead

The victory against Burnley provided Manchester United with much-needed momentum ahead of their next fixtures. Amorim highlighted that having two weeks without games offers opportunities for improvement and recovery. He noted that not securing a win would have been challenging for team morale.

Parker also reflected positively on his team's ability to compete in their initial league games despite setbacks. His side demonstrated resilience and adaptability, which bodes well for future matches.

This match underscored both teams' determination and highlighted areas needing attention as they prepare for upcoming challenges in their respective campaigns.