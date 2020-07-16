Manchester United star wanted by PSG, three replacements to consider

Bengaluru, July 16: Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, who is considered as the future of the club, has reportedly emerged as a target of French giants Paris Saint-Germain and if reports in England are to be believed, the 22-year-old Englishman could be considering his options if PSG comes calling for him.
The Englishman is regarded as one of the biggest talents in world football and has been enjoying a pretty impressive campaign this time out. He has 21 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across all competitions for his boyhood club this season but despite his impressive numbers, he has gone somewhat under the radar.
Just when things have started shaping up for Manchester United especially since the restart following the lockdown, rumours involving Rashford is probably the last thing Solskjaer could have wished for. It will be a massive blow to the Red Devils if the 22-year-old decides in favour of a move to Parc des Princes but for the player, this might be a once in a lifetime opportunity. Therefore, Manchester United must be prepared for all kinds of situations and be ready with an ideal replacement of the Englishman if he decides to leave the club.
Here, we will take a look at three ideal replacements of Rashford if the Englishman moves to PSG.
Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao
Inaki Williams is a player similar to Rashford in many ways. The Spaniard is blessed with an extraordinary pace and is capable of playing anywhere in the final third just like Rashford. The 26-year-old has been a player in demand for many years now but has stayed loyal to his boyhood club so far.
This would be an ideal time for him to test himself at a bigger level and Manchester United would be a great fit for the dynamic forward. The Red Devils could benefit from Williams' raw pace as they look to hit their opponents on the counter. And, Williams' immense versatility would be a great asset for Solskjaer as he can try different tactics and shapes in order to make the Red Devils successful once again.
Antonie Griezmann - Barcelona
Antonie Griezmann is having a poor debut season at Barcelona by his standards and is believed to be gone out of favour under new Barcelona manager Quique Setien. The 29-year-old World Cup winner could be up for sale in the summer as the Catalan giants look to raise funds for their summer signings like Neymar and Lautaro Martinez and it would be a huge opportunity for the Red Devils to finally bring their long-term priority target to Old Trafford.
Griezmann was close to signing for the 20 time English champions on a number of occasions in the past and now that his stock has come down, Manchester United could be the club where he can show his true abilities.
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United are reportedly desperate to sign Sancho regardless of the future of Rashford. However, the transfer fee is believed to be the only sticking point preventing the deal from happening.
If Rashford moves to PSG, it will definitely involve a huge transfer fee and along with it, more desperation for Solskjaer to reinforce his attack. Sancho and Rashford might have been a dream combination on the flanks for most Manchester United fans but if Rashford is indeed sold, Sancho could probably arrive as his replacement. This is not ideal but very much a possibility.