Manchester United target Eric Dier as alternative to Declan Rice

Bengaluru, June 9: Manchester United are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier if reports in England are to be believed.
It is understood that the Red Devils would have preferred to land Declan Rice but West Ham look unlikely to sell their highly-rated youngster. Therefore, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Rice's England team-mate Dier and believe Spurs are more likely to let the midfielder go.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in for a new holding midfielder to challenge and eventually replace Nemanja Matic's starting spot in the side. The Serbian was not at his best this season and, at 30, the club are already looking to life after the midfielder. And, Dier, 25, could be the man to try and fill his boots but would hardly be a high-profile signing.
Like Matic, though, Dier struggled throughout the campaign with poor form and injuries, making just 20 Premier League appearances.
The former Sporting Lisbon star started on the Spurs bench in the Champions League final with Mauricio Pochettino opting to go with Moussa Sissoko and the returning Harry Winks, who had not played for almost two months.
Newcastle youngster Sean Longstaff is another name that has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Ander Herrera has left the club along with another 14 players whose contracts expired, including Antonio Valencia, James Wilson and Matty Willock.
Elsewhere, Solskjaer is still desperate to bring in a new centre-back with the likes of top targets like Kalidou Koulibaly, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire looking increasingly unlikely to make the move to Old Trafford. Right-backs Thomas Meunier and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have both been targeted by the Red Devils.
The Red Devils have completed one deal already this summer which was Daniel James' £15million transfer from Swansea. The 21-year-old Welshman is highly promising and could prove to be a huge success at Old Trafford with stakes and expectation no sky high from him.