Manchester United target Europa League winner Vrsaljko

Bengaluru, May 18: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly put Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsaljko on top of his Manchester United summer transfer wishlist.
The Croatian star has impressed for the La Liga side this season and was pivotal for them in their Europa League triumph this term. His performances have led to Mourinho making the 26-year-old one of his summer targets, according to Sport, a reliable outlet in Spain.
However, Atletico’s £30million asking price could prove a big stumbling block for the Red Devils.
Vrsaljko cost just £14.5m from Sassuolo in 2016 but Diego Simeone and chiefs at the Spanish outfit believe his valuation has doubled since.
The defender has made over 30 appearances this season and offers versatility as well as an attacking threat.
The Croat is equally comfortable playing on the left-hand side of the defence and loves to support attacks with his superb crossing ability.
With Romelu Lukaku leading the attack, the Red Devils will surely benefit from having a terrific crosser like Crsaljko in their books.
Manchester United need reinforcements at both right-back and left-back and their full-back issues has been a long issue now.
Antonio Valencia has been United’s first-choice right-back for a number of years and been one of the Red Devils’ best and most-consistent performers.
But, bringing Vrsaljko would mean competition for the Ecuador international.
He has already deemed Matteo Darmian surplus to requirements and giving him the green light to leave Old Trafford this summer, freeing up room in his squad for a new addition.
Vrsaljko's ability to play as a left-back would be a plus for the Red Devils considering that it is a position that also needs to be assessed.
Luke Shaw has failed to impress in United colours and Daley Blind could leave this summer while Marcus Rojo has been struggling with injuries.
So, bringing the Atletico star would be a valuable addition thanks to his immense versatility.
The £30million is not a lot these days even though Manchetser United might feel that it is too much for someone who cost half a year back.
