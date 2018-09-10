Manchester United target Harry Maguire signs new deal at Leicester

Bengaluru, September 10: England centre back Harry Maguire has signed a new £80,000-a-week contract with Leicester City giving a major blow to Manchester United.
The Leicester City stopper was wanted by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho before the summer transfer window shut. However, the Foxes had made it clear they will not let their top players leave without a fight and have worked throughout the summer to hand Maguire a bumper new deal.
Maguire signed the new deal after a whirlwind 15 months following his £17million move from Hull City last season.
The 25-year-old broke into the England squad and was one of Gareth Southgate’s key players at the World Cup in Russia. That put him firmly on Mourinho’s radar as the Red Devils prepared a £75million offer for him.
But, former Premier League champions Leicester city held firm after finally agreeing to let Riyad Mahrez move to Manchester City in a £60million deal.
Leicester have now signed up a string of new players on lengthy deals with Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfred Ndidi all agreeing new contracts in recent weeks.
Initial talks started with Maguire before the World Cup and were put on hold during the tournament but he was always expected to sign despite interest from United.
📝👀#Maguire2023 pic.twitter.com/yECz5CnDKo— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 9, 2018
After the opening game of the season at Old Trafford, Magure said: “There was a lot of talk before the game, whether I would come in and play.
”The boss pulled me in and asked me if I wanted to play and as a footballer you never turn it down to play in in the Premier League.
“I feel really privileged to play every game. If he wants me to play, I’m there to play.
Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell said Maguire had never tried to rock the boat behind the scenes.
“He’s a Leicester player, he wants to play for Leicester. He has made that clear to all of us.
“He’s going to be here for the whole season. He’s going to be good for us.“We’re all happy that he’s stayed.”