Manchester United rout listless Everton

London, September 17: Wayne Rooney's return to Old Trafford turned dreadful as Antonio Valencia's early thunderbolt put Manchester United en route to a 4-0 Premier League victory on Sunday.
Valencia belted home Nemanja Matic's crossfield pass after four minutes but Everton responded well with United's record goalscorer Rooney, returning to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving earlier this year, wasting two good chances.
Ronald Koeman's side were still threatening an equaliser when former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku set up Mkhitaryan to sidefoot United's second after 83 minutes.
Lukaku slammed in a third heading into stoppage time before Anthony Martial converted a late penalty.
United join Manchester City at the top of the table with 13 points from five games, with both sides level on goal difference. Everton have now dropped into the bottom three.
United had made a flying start to the campaign with three straight victories before being held to a 2-2 draw at Stoke City last weekend.
The resounding win against Everton should give them the confidence back.
For Rooney, it was a forgettable outing for sure.
The 31-year-old had moved back to his boyhood club at the start of the season after 13 successful years at Manchester United.
The former England captain won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and three League Cups, scoring a club record 253 goals.
But it was not his day at Old Trafford.