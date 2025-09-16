Shame on Mohammad Yousuf: Obnoxious Abuse of Suryakumar Yadav proves he is a Disgrace, even for Pakistan!

Football Paul Scholes Critiques Manchester United's Recruitment Strategy Following Donnarumma Snub Paul Scholes has expressed concerns over Manchester United's recruitment during the summer transfer window, particularly the failure to secure Gianluigi Donnarumma. He believes the club should have prioritised a dynamic midfielder and a quality goalkeeper to address their poor start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 19:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paul Scholes, a former Manchester United player, has criticised the club's summer recruitment strategy. He attributes their disappointing start to the season to poor transfer decisions. The team has only secured one win in their first four Premier League games and was eliminated from the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town. Their latest loss was a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, where Gianluigi Donnarumma made his debut.

Manchester United had shown interest in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma as a replacement for Andre Onana, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor. However, they ended up acquiring Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens instead. In the Manchester derby, Donnarumma kept a clean sheet and made crucial saves, including one against Bryan Mbeumo.

Ruben Amorim's squad saw significant additions in attack with players like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo joining the team. Despite these signings, Scholes believes that strengthening other areas should have been prioritised. He argues that acquiring a dynamic midfielder and an elite goalkeeper were more pressing needs.

Scholes expressed concerns about the midfield's performance, stating that combinations involving Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Kobbie Mainoo have not been effective. "I don't think the quality is there [in midfield]," Scholes told BBC Sport. He emphasised the need for a central midfielder capable of controlling games.

The former midfielder also questioned whether it was necessary to wait until the Grimsby game to realise Onana's inadequacy as a goalkeeper. "Did they really need to get to the Grimsby game to realise Onana is not good enough?" he asked.

Upcoming Challenges for United

Manchester United will face Chelsea next Saturday as they continue their campaign without Champions League football for another season. Scholes remains sceptical about whether signing three forwards was necessary when other areas needed attention.

"If Manchester United were not in the market for Gianluigi Donnarumma when he became available, that is a criminal offence," Scholes remarked. He questioned if addressing forward positions required three new signings.