Manchester United vs Arsenal: Three key battles

By

Bengaluru, September 29: Manchester United will host their bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Monday night with both sides quite desperate for a win. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take any kind of win as he seeks to lift the mood at Manchester United.

The Manchester United manager has up to eight players missing and may have to start the 17-year-old Mason Greenwood at centre forward. Unai Emery’s side have won their last three games in all competitions and have only lost once, against Liverpool in August.

While the old rivalry cannot be accurately described as the top-of-the-table tussle it once was, Manchester United in particular know that only a win will do if they are to stay in touch with the chasing pack. This will be a long week for both sides with Europa League football in the midweek and then again Premier League action in the weekend.

In this article, we will discuss three player battles those could decide the outcome of the game.

Mason Greenwood vs David Luiz

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is in a difficult position with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both out with injuries which mean that 17-year-old Mason Greenwood is likely to start up front as the number nine. The youngster has two goals for the Red Devils to his name but is yet to open his account in the Premier League although he has not started a league game yet.

The youngster's first start will be in a big game against a team like Arsenal and the Arsenal defence must deal with him carefully especially David Luiz who has been error-prone this season. Greenwood's pace is his biggest threat and should not be given too much room.

Scott McTominay vs Dani Ceballos

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been tweaking his tactics and personnel a lot this season and always has an element of surprise for the opponents with his starting XI. However, in such a crucial and big game, Dani Ceballos is likely to get a start and will be given the role of the architect.

The Real Madrid loanee has been impressive with his passing and creativity so far whenever he has gotten his chance and Manchester United defensive midfielder Scott McTominay will have to play a crucial role in negating the effect of the Spanish maestro.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Harry Maguire

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a lethal goalscorer throughout his career and at Arsenal also, he has managed to retain his reputation. Aubameyang's goal-scoring records and consistency are often let down by the Gunners as a whole.

The former Borussia Dortmund star will be up against Harry Maguire, the most expensive defender in the world and it should be a contest to watch out for. The winner of this battle could have a big say in determining the outcome of the game.

Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
