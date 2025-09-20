IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025: What did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Football Manchester United vs Chelsea: Will Alejandro Garnacho play vs Man United Today? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 13:04 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Chelsea's Premier League showdown at Old Trafford against Manchester United tonight promises to deliver drama well beyond points and positions - thanks to Alejandro Garnacho's rapid return.

Chelsea, currently fifth in the table and unbeaten after four gameweeks, invested £40 million to bring Garnacho to Stamford Bridge this summer, prising the Argentinian winger away from the side where he made his professional breakthrough. For the Blues, this is a defining fixture: ending a 12-year winless run at Old Trafford and showcasing the new attacking dimension Garnacho was signed to provide.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are desperate for a turnaround. Sitting 14th after a slow start, Ruben Amorim's outfit have just one win in four games and arrive on the back of a 3-0 local derby defeat. Old Trafford remains a fortress in reputation if not results, making tonight's encounter a litmus test for both teams' ambitions and resilience.

Garnacho's switch dominated headlines in August, the winger joining Chelsea after being sidelined under Amorim and increasingly courted by London's hierarchy. He arrived with substantial Premier League experience and international credibility, having made 93 appearances for United and played a part in their cup runs. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca instantly hailed his impact, noting Garnacho's pace, tricky footwork, and long-standing chemistry with fellow Argentine Enzo Fernandez.

The transfer was quickly followed by two lively - if not flawless - substitute appearances for Chelsea. Garnacho drew criticism for a defensive lapse against Brentford, but Maresca affirmed he is ready to start, particularly in a fixture ripe for personal and tactical storylines.

Will Garnacho play vs Man United?

Garnacho is strongly tipped to start tonight against his former club, as Maresca looks for fresh attacking energy to break United's defensive ranks. The manager said Friday, "He performed very well when he came on in the last two games. We are pleased with his adaptation ... and I believe he is ready to start." United supporters can expect Garnacho to line up on the left, tasked with converting his potential into decisive moments, and perhaps silencing Old Trafford in the process.