Manchester United want AS Roma star defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 15: If reports in England are to be believed, Manchester United are set to go head to head against Chelsea for the signing of AS Roma centre-back Gianluca Mancini. Roma have been struggling financially for quite some time now and as a result, we have seen the Serie A giants become a selling club in recent years.
The impact of coronavirus has made their situation a lot worse than before and it is claimed that they might have to sell few of their star players this summer in order to cope with the crisis.
As per reports, Mancini is set to be available for a cut-price fee of just £27 million when the market reopens due to the financial impact of coronavirus especially if the Giallorossi miss out on a top-four place. And, the prospect of capturing one of the best defensive talents in Serie A on a bargain has alerted both Chelsea and Manchester United.
It is a public knowledge that Manchester United have been desperately chasing a centre-back for a long time now. The Red Devils need an upgrade on the duo of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailey with neither of the two managing to impress on a weekly basis along side Harry Maguire.
While Lindelof lacks the physical attributes and consistency levels, Bailey's fitness levels have shown no signs of improvement. It is therefore imperative that the Red Devils need to upgrade their backline this summer if they want to challenge for the title.
Mancini joined Roma on a permanent deal for £11 million last summer following a successful loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico from Atalanta. The 24-year-old, who has earned four caps for his national team already, has missed just three Serie A games this term, keeping seven clean sheets in the process and helping Roma to fifth place.
Mancini has been one of the first names in Paulo Fonseca's teamsheet this campaign and he has not only impressed as a centre-back but has also filled in at right-back and even as a number six. The Italian international is not only a versatile defender but is also equally comfortable in a three-man defence as well as in a four-man backline. It is therefore hardly a surprise that there is so much interest in the adaptable and versatile stopper especially when he could be available on the cheap.
While defenders are not expected to score too many goals, Mancini has shown that he can help out his team in the attack as well. Blessed with a frame of 6 feet 3 inches, the 24-year-old is excellent in the air and has scored five goals while providing 2 assists this season. Having defenders who can add a few goals to the team is a big advantage and that makes Mancini an even more attractive option. If available for £27 million, Mancini would be absolute no-brainer for Manchester United.