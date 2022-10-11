Manchester United want Benfica keeper next summer - Good option for the Red Devils?

Bengaluru, Oct. 11: Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as a potential replacement for David de Gea.
Despite
being
Manchester
United’s
hero
for
almost
a
decade,
the
Spanish
shot-stopper's
recent
form
has
raised
eyebrows.
Due
to
the
decline
in
performance
levels
and
De
Gea
seemingly
finding
it
difficult
to
adjust
to
Erik
ten
Hag’s
new
system
particularly
due
to
his
restricted
ability
with
the
ball
at
his
feet,
United
are
said
to
be
considering
bringing
in
a
new
keeper.
The 28-year-old Benfica keeper who is currently in top form is reportedly one of the options the club are looking at and a move for him next summer could be expected.
Vlachodimos's impressive season so far
Vlachodimos joined the Portuguese side from Panathinaikos in the summer of 2018. Since then, he has been the first choice for them in between the sticks. The Greek international has been outstanding so far in the new season for Benfica. He has kept nine clean sheets from 16 appearances while conceding just seven goals in the process.
The
Benfica
keeper
has
shown
during
his
time
at
Portugal
how
capable
he
is
playing
out
from
the
back.
Furthermore,
he
has
also
been
impressive
with
his
shot-stopping
ability
-
the
identical
skills
Ten
Hag
seeks
from
his
keeper.
Good option for United?
The current contract for De Gea will end in the summer of 2023. Manchester United do have the opportunity to employ an extension clause of one year, however, given the present situation, it looks like he could also be replaced with someone new. Loanee Dean Henderson may return from Nottingham Forest next season, however, it seems United may not show faith in the goalkeeper.
In that aspect, investing in a new shot-stopper definitely makes sense and the Benfica keeper could be a good choice. Vlachodimos has enough top-flight as well as European experience to command the number one spot at Old Trafford while His current contract expires in the summer of 2024 meaning he may not attract a hefty fee, making the deal feasible for the English giants.