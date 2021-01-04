Manchester United want Championship star, a good deal?

Kolkata, January 4: If rumours in England are to be believed, Manchester United are interested in a January move for Norwich City youngster Max Aarons.
The 20-year-old right back has been a player very much in demand in recent times and was chased by a host of clubs last summer.
Aarons has been a highly-rated player since he made his breakthrough into the Norwich City first team.
The youngster is an all-round full-back who is pretty complete in terms of both defending and attacking and that is evident from his statistics.
The Englishman has averaged 0.7 tackles, 1 interception, 0.6 fouls, 1.7 clearances and 0.2 blocks per game. He has also averaged 0.8 aerial duels per game which is impressive for someone who is 5 ft 10 in. Aarons has maintained a pretty decent passing accuracy of 84.8 per cent this season while averaging 49 passes per game which includes 1.3 key passes, 0.7 crosses and 2.5 long balls.
At 20, Aarons has the potential to become one of the best players in his position in years to come and would certainly give the Red Devils a strong alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
If available for the right price, this move looks like a no-brainer.