Manchester United want to make David de Gea their highest-paid player to fight off Real Madrid

Bengaluru, January 13: Manchester United are ready to hand goalkeeper David de Gea a mega deal and make him their highest-paid player to fight off Real Madrid.
The Spanish goalkeeper has been targeted by the La Liga giants for the past three years and was even close to joining them in 2015.
The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2019, but United have the option of extending it by 12 months.
The Red Devils are poised to start talks with the ex-Atletico Madrid stopper in the next few weeks.
Old Trafford chiefs plan to up his £210,000-a-week terms to £300,000-a-week, putting him on par with midfielder Paul Pogba, who is currently their highest-paid player.
It would make them the joint highest-paid players at the club, and the most expensive in their history.
It is understood that the Red Devils want to hand him anything up to a new five-year contract, sealing his long-term future.
An Old Trafford source said: “The club are finally going to kick-start contract talks with David very soon.
“There were hints of talks in the summer but formal discussions had not yet started, it was just a matter of time.
“There is no problem and the money men are committed to tying him down for the long-term.
“He is probably the best and most important player at the club and there is no chance we want to lose him.”
United want sealed contract talks with De Gea sealed before the end of the season, and have it signed before he leaves for the World Cup.
The Spaniard has been a key figure for Jose Mourinho's side who are currently second in the table.