Manchester United want Real Madrid target, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 18: Manchester United are reportedly looking to hijack Real Madrid's summer move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. If the Red Devils have to sign the 22-year-old Dutch international, it will have to be a complicated process as Real Madrid already have a pre-contract with the Ajax star.
The young Dutchman was close to making a move to Santiago Bernabeu this season but the move could not materialize as the Los Blancos failed to ship off Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.
It is claimed that Real Madrid already have a pre-contract with the player ahead of a summer deal and that has to be terminated if the Red Devils have to sign the player. But Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United could change the scenario completely.
The Frenchman has been out for three months with an ankle injury and has been strongly linked with an exit from Old Trafford with Real Madrid as one of the potential destinations. Regardless of Pogba's future at Old Trafford, van de Beek would be an excellent signing by Manchester United and such a signing could take them closer to the levels of their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.
Since Solskjaer took charge at Old Trafford, Manchester United's belief in youth has intensified. The core of the squad is mostly young and van de Beek, aged 22, would fit really well in it.
Considering how the Red Devils have performed in the last few seasons, they now need to look at the bigger picture and aim for long-term success and assemble a team for the future. And, Solskjaer is certainly on the right track. Addition of a young and talented midfielder like van de Beek would be a great piece of business by the club.
Van de Beek is regarded among the best young midfielders in the game and he is blessed with two big qualities which are not commonplace in most midfielders. The first is versatility. The Dutchman is capable of playing equally well as a number six or as a number eight. He is also effective when deployed as an attacking midfielder and was used in that role last season at Ajax that stunned Europe last season.
The second big quality of the Dutch midfielder is his ability to get goals from midfield. In 175 games for Ajax till date, the 22-year-old has scored 41 goals while providing 34 assists.
Every successful team needs midfielders who can score and create goals and Manchester United have been heavily reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals this season. With players like van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, the Red Devils will become much stronger and dangerous and they must try everything in their powers to make it possible.