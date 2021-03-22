Manchester United want Wolves wonderkid, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 22: As per rumours in England, Manchester United have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto as a potential alternative to their primary target Jadon Sancho.
It is believed that the Borussia Dortmund star remains the first-choice of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to bolster the wide areas of the squad but he understands that the German giants are unwilling to lose him for anything below £100 million.
And therefore, the club are looking at alternatives of the England international and Neto has made it to the shortlist of the Red Devils.
United are also long-term admirers of Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish but the 25-year-old is also likely cost somewhat similar to Sancho and the fact that Manchester City are also interested in the signature of the versatile playmaker, the Red Devils are thought to be not pushing for the him.
What makes Neto an attractive target for the Red Devils is that he has managed to shine this season in the Premier League despite his club Wolverhampton Wanderers going through a really difficult season.
Despite being just 21, Neto already has plenty of experience in English top flight and he being Premier League proven minimises the risk to a great extent.
A fleet-footed footballer, Neto has all the attributes of a modern-day forward and can play anywhere in the final third. An exceptional dribbler and someone who can outpace defenders with ease, Neto is tailor-made for Solskjaer's counter attacking game.
Signing Neto looks like a no-brainer for the Red Devils.