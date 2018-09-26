Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manchester United's torrid penalty shoot-out run continues against Derby

By
Manchester Uniteds Phil Jones fails to convert spot-kick
Manchester United's Phil Jones fails to convert spot-kick

London, September 26: Manchester United's penalty woes continued on Tuesday (September 25) as they were knocked out of the EFL Cup on spot-kicks by Championship side Derby County at Old Trafford.

It continues a torrid recent run in shoot-outs from the Red Devils, which has seen them lose their last five across the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

Here, we look back on United's recent spot-kick sorrow.

Derby County, EFL Cup third round - September 2018

United failed to take advantage of Marouane Fellaini's last-gasp goal as they slipped to an 8-7 shoot-out defeat. After some unerring penalties, it was Phil Jones' feeble effort that sealed the Rams' win.

Middlesbrough, EFL Cup fourth round - October 2015

After a dull 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, England trio Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young all missed from the spot as Middlesbrough held their nerve to book a quarter-final berth with a 3-1 shoot-out win.

Sunderland, EFL Cup semi-final, second leg - January 2014

In what was surely one of the lowest-quality penalty shoot-outs in recent memory, Danny Welbeck, Jones, Adnan Januzaj and Rafael all missed as the Black Cats set up a final against Manchester City with a 2-1 spot-kick win.

Chelsea, Community Shield - August 2009

After a 2-2 draw, Ryan Giggs and Patrice Evra saw penalties saved by Petr Cech, allowing Salomon Kalou to seal a 4-1 win and give the Blues victory in the season's annual curtain raiser.

Everton, FA Cup semi-final - April 2009

Former United goalkeeper Tim Howard proved their nemesis at Wembley to deny them an FA Cup final appearance. The American stood firm to keep out Dimitar Berbatov and Rio Ferdinand and secure the Toffees a 4-2 win from the spot.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 3:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue